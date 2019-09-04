Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Agnes Catholic Church 715 East Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Agnes Catholic Church 715 East Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Interment Following Services Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith" A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorena Andre Henson will be held at 11 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at St Agnes Catholic Church, 715 East Blvd Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 9 am. Celebrant will be Fr. J. Clifton Hill. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery. Mrs. Henson was born on October 10, 1925 in Valverda, LA and departed from this life on Monday September 2, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge at age of 93 years. She was a native of Point Coupee Parish, and a former resident of New Roads and Livonia. She is preceded in death by her husband Louis C. Henson; parents Eugene and Lena Spragis Andre; sister Jeanette Brown. Survivors include her sons John F. Henson (Brenda), and Charles R. Henson; brother Eugene Andre (Margie), grandsons John Louis Henson (Kim) and Trey Henson; great grandchildren Jordan K. Henson (Amanda), Matthew J. Henson (Sintia), Adalyn Henson, Russell Davis Jr, Aaron Davis and Katherine Davis; also survived by 5 great great grandchildren. Surviving her, also, are her devoted caregivers that cared for her with love and great support Elonda, Freda, Jeanette, Deloris and Nila. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to her caregivers, nurses and staff of Cardinal Hospice, and the St Agnes Catholic Church Parish. Special thank you to Rene, the Eucharistic Minister with St. Jude Catholic Church; directors and staff of Church Funeral Services. In tears we saw you sinking. We watched you fade away. You suffered much in silence. You fought so hard to stay. You faced your task with courage, you felt your hope descend, but still you kept on fighting, until the very end. God saw you getting tired. When a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you, and whispered, "Come with Me." So, when we saw you sleeping, so peaceful, free from pain. We could not wish you back, to suffer that again. In lieu of flowers, you may consider giving a memorial gift to honor her life, memory and faith please visit "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith" A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorena Andre Henson will be held at 11 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at St Agnes Catholic Church, 715 East Blvd Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 9 am. Celebrant will be Fr. J. Clifton Hill. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery. Mrs. Henson was born on October 10, 1925 in Valverda, LA and departed from this life on Monday September 2, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge at age of 93 years. She was a native of Point Coupee Parish, and a former resident of New Roads and Livonia. She is preceded in death by her husband Louis C. Henson; parents Eugene and Lena Spragis Andre; sister Jeanette Brown. Survivors include her sons John F. Henson (Brenda), and Charles R. Henson; brother Eugene Andre (Margie), grandsons John Louis Henson (Kim) and Trey Henson; great grandchildren Jordan K. Henson (Amanda), Matthew J. Henson (Sintia), Adalyn Henson, Russell Davis Jr, Aaron Davis and Katherine Davis; also survived by 5 great great grandchildren. Surviving her, also, are her devoted caregivers that cared for her with love and great support Elonda, Freda, Jeanette, Deloris and Nila. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to her caregivers, nurses and staff of Cardinal Hospice, and the St Agnes Catholic Church Parish. Special thank you to Rene, the Eucharistic Minister with St. Jude Catholic Church; directors and staff of Church Funeral Services. In tears we saw you sinking. We watched you fade away. You suffered much in silence. You fought so hard to stay. You faced your task with courage, you felt your hope descend, but still you kept on fighting, until the very end. God saw you getting tired. When a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you, and whispered, "Come with Me." So, when we saw you sleeping, so peaceful, free from pain. We could not wish you back, to suffer that again. In lieu of flowers, you may consider giving a memorial gift to honor her life, memory and faith please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/lorena-a-henson. Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close