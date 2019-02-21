On Tuesday February 19, 2019 Loreatha Brown Anderson was peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home. Loreatha Brown Anderson known affectionately to family and friends as "Rean" or "Grandmother". Loreatha was blessed with four beautiful daughters Audrey, Virginia, Shirley and Marilyn. Visitation will be Saturday February 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am at New Beachgrove B.C. 4420 Crown Ave B.R., La. 70811 officiated by Pastor Melissa Dunn-Davis. Interment in Thomas Chapel Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019