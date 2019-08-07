Loretta Ann Brown Harris (1954 - 2019)
Obituary
On Saturday, August 3, 2019. Loretta "Ann" Brown Harris received her reward of Eternal Rest in Heaven. Ann, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, born July 31, 1954, leaves cherished memories with her husband, Milton J. Harris; son, Dewayne Joseph Brown; granddaughter, Ireonne Bush; daughter- great niece, Zarielle Sims; siblings Frank Perkins, Ella Perkins, Tyrone Perkins and Rhonda Coleman (Larry); a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, parents, three (3) sisters, one (1) brother. On Friday, August 9, 2019, visitation will be held at 7:00am – 10:00am followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30am at the Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. S. C. Dixon, Pastor/Officiant. Burial at LA National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
