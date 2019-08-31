|
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Ponchatoula
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Ponchatoula
|
Interment
Little Rivers Pentecostal Church Cemetery
Loretta "Diane" Granger, 61 years old of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born on Friday, February 7, 1958 in Independence, Louisiana to Calvin Carney Sr. and Dorothy Dennis. Diane enjoyed life and loved gardening, going to the beach, the Smokey Mountains, outdoors, writing poetry and singing country gospel, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Diane is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Glen Granger, her father, Calvin Carney Sr. and his wife Joann, her sons, Shane Pierre Sr. and Melvin Jones Jr. (Amanda Sanders), her daughters, Jody Keaghey and her husband Brock and Destinee Granger (Austin Anthony), her grandchildren, Emily Pierre, Shane Pierre, Austin Bennett, Shelby Hebert, Cody Pierre, Sarah Keaghey (Dylan Schexnaydre), Trevor Keaghey, Jennifer Persilver, Melvin Jones III, Rita Jones, Ronnie Jones and Willie Anthony, her fur baby, Cinnamon, her brothers, Calvin Carney Jr. and his wife Cathy, Curtis Dennis and his wife Candace and Leroy Dennis, her sisters, Theresa Rodriguez and her husband Albert and Jessica Holden and her husband David, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Diane is preceded in death by her Mother, Dorothy Dennis and her brother Kenneth Dennis. A Visitation for Diane will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and continue Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 8:00 am until 10:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. A Funeral Service Celebrating Diane's Life will immediately follow Wednesday's visitation at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Little Rivers Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Independence. Diane's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
