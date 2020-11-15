Funeral Services will be held at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 for Loretta Jane V. Fontenot, 83, who passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Father Tom Voorhies, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and conduct services. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Loretta Jane V. Fontenot was born in Mamou, LA on July 21, 1937 to Harvey Vidrine and Sedonia Foret Vidrine. Loretta was a lifelong parishoner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a retired teacher's aid at James Stephens Elementary for over 25 years. She loved her family and loved all holidays spent with them. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Daniel and Lynda Fontenot, Robert Fontenot, Emma Fontenot, Lorraine and Randy Banta, and Lisa and Paul Reeson, and Nina Fontenot; her nine grandchildren, Blaine, Julia, Rachel, Stephanie, Eryn, Megan, Dominic, Adam and Paul,Jr.; and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, D.L. Fontenot; son, Christopher Fontenot; and her parents, Harvey Vidrine and Sedonia Foret Vidrine. At the request of the family, visitation will take place at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 8:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers are Blaine Boudreaux, Dominic Fontenot, Kent Fontenot, Billy Deshotel, Bryan Fontenot, and Phillip Deshotel. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Bridgeway Hospice for the loving care provided to their mother during her illness. Family and friends may leave condolences for the Fontenot family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.