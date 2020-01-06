Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta LeJeune Hatcher. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta LeJeune Hatcher, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was 86 years old. Loretta was a devout Catholic who loved Cajun Music, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 17 years, LT. Colonel James W. Hatcher; daughter, Mary LeJeune Ebare; Brian LeJeune and wife Cathy, Douglas LeJeune and wife Becky; eight grandchildren, Bruce LeJeune and wife Jennifer, Kimberly Cleveland and husband Darryl, Ronnie Robinson and wife Nikki, Jerry Robinson, Joseph Robinson and wife Ashley, Kristie Vercher and husband Chad, Daniel LeJeune and wife Ame`, Dakota Ebare; eighteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, conducted by Fr. Raj. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Mausoleum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Olizia LeJeune; her former husband, Donald Bruce LeJeune; daughter, Dee Dee Robinson, and son-in-law, Ronnie Robinson Sr. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

