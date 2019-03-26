Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Mae Matherne Dupuy. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Loretta Mae Matherne Dupuy, will be 11 am Saturday at St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment of cremains will be at a later date. She was born November 18, 1940 and passed from this life on March 3, 2019. She was a native of French Settlement and a resident of Marrero. She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mildred Aydell Matherne; daughter Lottie D. Fraley; step-granddaughter Cathy Fraley; siblings Lloyd Jr, Charles, and Forrest Matherne, Rhonda M. Bergeron. Survivors include her husband of 61 years Marvin J. Dupuy; son Kevin and wife Christine Bordelon Dupuy; grandchildren Amber and husband Corey DeLuca, Nicky Dupuy and Jordan Fraley; great grandchildren Kamrin, Karter and Christin; son in law Steve Farley; siblings Larry (Sandra) Matherne, Linda (Roger) Hutchinson and Sylvia Palmer; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

