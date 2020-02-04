|
A loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend, Loretta Marie Cascio Nettles, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Loretta is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Nettles Chiasson; three sons, Keith Ott Nettles, Kevin Ott Nettles and wife Christy, and Jimmy Ott Nettles, Jr. and wife Sarah; five grandchildren, Cameron Chiasson, Cade, Cole, Ava, and Rhett Nettles; brother, Benny Cascio; and numerous other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ott Nettles, Sr.; her parents, Frank and Laura Cascio; son-in-law, Rene Chiasson; and siblings, JoAnn Magee and Sam Cascio. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online memorial, leave a personal note to the family, or order flowers at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020