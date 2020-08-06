1/
Loretta Matthews
Loretta Matthews passed away on July 31, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center at age 67. She was surrounded by her loved ones. Retired from East Louisiana Mental Health System. Visitation will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, Louisiana. Masks are mandatory. Interment will be from 12:20 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 9789 Wilson Clinton Road, Wilson, Louisiana. Conducted by Bishop Cary Payton, Jr. Survived by two daughters, Rolanda (Keithe) Turner and Trendall Matthews; two granddaughters, Kandace M. Turner and Kirsten (Brian) Davis, Jr., one sister, Lillian McCray, three sisters-in-law along with host of devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends which she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her mother Ella Matthews McCray; sister, Brenda McCray; two brothers, Paul Matthews and Hubert McCray; one grandchild, Kay'dain R. Turner; and lifelong partner Moses Johnson, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
AUG
8
Interment
12:15 - 12:30 PM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
