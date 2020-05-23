Loretta May Brooks passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 80 as a result of a stroke. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Clara Brooks and Gloria Brooks, her niece Heather Jennings and her husband Todd, their children David Metz and Michael Jennings, her nephew Jeremy Wempren and his wife Tracy, their children Keely Wempren and Loren Morris, her husband Joel and their son Orion. She loved her two sisters Clara and Gloria dearly and all of her nieces and nephews, especially Heather and Jeremy. Loretta loved to talk and loved to travel. She spoke often about her life in Japan as a child and in Europe as a young adult working for the Girl Scouts servicing the families of troops stationed in Germany. While in Germany, she and some coworkers went on a field trip and wound up in East Germany. This caused quite a ruckus but she flashed her big grin and talked her way out of it. Of course, the Army was not overly impressed and the incident is probably in her records somewhere. She was also very protective of her 2 younger sisters. At the age of 12, when her Army family was stationed in Japan after the end of WWII, she stood up to the principal in defense of her 7 year old sister Gloria. When she believed she was right, nothing could stop her. Loretta worked as a Girl Scout field advisor for the Tarheel Triad Girl Scout Council in North Carolina before retiring to Louisiana to be with her family. She was Catholic and a lifelong Democrat. It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye at this time. We know the sweet spirits are laughing with her now.

