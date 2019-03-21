Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Torrance. View Sign

Loretta Torrance of Baton Rouge, LA peacefully passed on into Jesus's arms on March 15, 2019 at the age of 92 at Azalea Assisted Living Center of Slidell, LA. She was born in Morgan City, and was the youngest of four children. Loretta was a phlebotomist at the Baton Rouge General Hospital and was very active in serving others through the Baton Rouge Food Bank and the St. Louis King of France Catholic Church food ministry. Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Anthony Cutrona; her husband, John L. Torrance; her sisters, Angelina and Marie; her brother, Camile; and her sons, Mark and Curt Torrance. She is survived by her oldest son, Anthony Torrance; her daughter, Cindy Rabalais; and eight grandchildren. Loretta will be greatly missed and always loved. Funeral services were held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, in Baton Rouge on March 19, 2019, and burial followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. The Torrance family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Azalea Assisted Living of Slidell, LA, especially Joyce Lester and Nicole Warren, for their attentiveness and loving care. Cards and Mass cards may be sent to Cindy Rabalais, 1533 Maplewood Dr, Slidell, LA 70458.