Loretta Wilson-Myles
Loretta Myles-Wilson entered into rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 65. A private family viewing will on Friday August 7, 2020, 3pm - 5pm, Drive-thru viewing 5pm -8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA. Religious services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1pm at Lazard Temple Church, 15750 Hwy 43, Greensburg, LA. Officiating by Rev. Milton Bryant. Interment Venable Chapel Cemetery. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lazard Temple Church
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
