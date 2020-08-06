Loretta Wilson-Myles

Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Myles-Wilson entered into rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 65. A private family viewing will on Friday August 7, 2020, 3pm - 5pm, Drive-thru viewing 5pm -8 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA. Religious services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1pm at Lazard Temple Church, 15750 Hwy 43, Greensburg, LA. Officiating by Rev. Milton Bryant. Interment Venable Chapel Cemetery. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store