Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lori Ann Gollahon Stokes Allen, 56, passed away on Saturday, March 2nd at 12:01PM, due to a complication from Leukemia. She was loyal and never said "no" to someone in need. As her grandson put it "Maw Maw disappeared" but she will live on in our hearts forever. She was born in Meridian, MS, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Raymond Gollahon Sr.; mother, Mary Katherine Arvello Gollahon Miller; and her step-father, David Earl Miller. She is survived by her husband, Ray Samuel Allen; daughter, Crista Stokes Wynne and husband Christopher; step-sons, Taylor and Derick Allen; step-daughter, Shayla Allen Bell and husband Kyle; brother, Gene "Skipper" Gollahon, Jr. and wife Lora; sister, Theresa Miller Griffin and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Makayla Allen, Cohen and Cooper Wynne, Addison and Aerial Bell, and Cayden Allen; nieces, Caitlin and Alaina Griffin; nephews, Gene "Skip" Gollahon III and David Joseph "DJ" Gollahon and wife Madison; great niece, Kennedy Gollahon and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12pm-2pm at Live Oak Church with service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to St. Jude. To her angel nurses at Oschner we give our appreciation. You will always be part of our family. Lori Ann Gollahon Stokes Allen, 56, passed away on Saturday, March 2nd at 12:01PM, due to a complication from Leukemia. She was loyal and never said "no" to someone in need. As her grandson put it "Maw Maw disappeared" but she will live on in our hearts forever. She was born in Meridian, MS, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Raymond Gollahon Sr.; mother, Mary Katherine Arvello Gollahon Miller; and her step-father, David Earl Miller. She is survived by her husband, Ray Samuel Allen; daughter, Crista Stokes Wynne and husband Christopher; step-sons, Taylor and Derick Allen; step-daughter, Shayla Allen Bell and husband Kyle; brother, Gene "Skipper" Gollahon, Jr. and wife Lora; sister, Theresa Miller Griffin and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Makayla Allen, Cohen and Cooper Wynne, Addison and Aerial Bell, and Cayden Allen; nieces, Caitlin and Alaina Griffin; nephews, Gene "Skip" Gollahon III and David Joseph "DJ" Gollahon and wife Madison; great niece, Kennedy Gollahon and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12pm-2pm at Live Oak Church with service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to St. Jude. To her angel nurses at Oschner we give our appreciation. You will always be part of our family. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close