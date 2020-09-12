1/1
Lori S. Harrison
1971 - 2020
Lori S. Harrison was born on June 10, 1971. She passed on Labor Day 2020. She "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7). She will be greatly missed by her siblings Gwen Harrison, Juanita Harrison, Bruce Harrison, Anthony (Darlene) Harrison and Gary (Wanda) Harrison, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 14 at Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge, LA 70805, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private invitation only religious service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Also, temperature checks, social distance and masks will be observed. In addition, the traditional reception following the interment will not be held. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
