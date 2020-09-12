Lori S. Harrison was born on June 10, 1971. She passed on Labor Day 2020. She "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7). She will be greatly missed by her siblings Gwen Harrison, Juanita Harrison, Bruce Harrison, Anthony (Darlene) Harrison and Gary (Wanda) Harrison, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 14 at Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge, LA 70805, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private invitation only religious service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Also, temperature checks, social distance and masks will be observed. In addition, the traditional reception following the interment will not be held. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC.

