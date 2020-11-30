Hebrews 13:5 God has said, I will never leave you or forsake you. Lorinda Margaret Lee, a resident of Oscar, La passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Lorinda worked for Fidelity Finance and then Delta Financial as a loan officer for 15+ years. She was a member of Lanier Baptist Church. Lorinda enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Luna. Lorinda is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Lee; children, Jesika Lee and fiancé Elijah Lee; sister, Lisa Michelli; brother, Scott Michelli; Aunt and Uncle Diane and Steve Michelli. Preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Carol Michelli; Robert John and Barbara Marlene Lee; grandparents, Sam and Sybil Michelli, and Livy Jarreau and Jack Daigle. Visiting at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until the religious service in the funeral home parlor at 12:00 noon.

