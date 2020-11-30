1/1
Lorinda "Lynne" Lee
Hebrews 13:5 God has said, I will never leave you or forsake you. Lorinda Margaret Lee, a resident of Oscar, La passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Lorinda worked for Fidelity Finance and then Delta Financial as a loan officer for 15+ years. She was a member of Lanier Baptist Church. Lorinda enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Luna. Lorinda is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Lee; children, Jesika Lee and fiancé Elijah Lee; sister, Lisa Michelli; brother, Scott Michelli; Aunt and Uncle Diane and Steve Michelli. Preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Carol Michelli; Robert John and Barbara Marlene Lee; grandparents, Sam and Sybil Michelli, and Livy Jarreau and Jack Daigle. Visiting at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 am until the religious service in the funeral home parlor at 12:00 noon.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
