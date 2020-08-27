Lorita Hill-Stewart was born on March 26, 1972 to the late Joseph Hill, IV and the late Lorraine Hill. She left the cares of this world to be present with the Lord on August 21, 2020. Lorita realized at an early age the need for the Lord in her life. She was baptized at the Rosehill Baptist Church by the late Rev. Phillip Sherman. Lorita remained faithful and loyal to the Rosehill Baptist Church until her death. Under the leadership of Rev. Rodney Dugas, Lorita served in many auxiliaries. Visiting 8:30 -9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rosehill Baptist Church, Belle Rose. Private service will be held at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. Rodney Dugas. Interment in the church cemetery. Lorita Hill-Stewart leaves to cherish her memories three children, whom she loved so much Ambriana Temple and Zaria Stewart of Gonzales, LA, Parris Stewart of Prairieville, LA, two sisters Jennifer Johnson of Donaldsonville, LA and Wennifer Pearson (Patrick) of Jacksonville, FL, one brother Jeffrey Foster of Donaldsonville, LA. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Please visit www.dembyandson.com
