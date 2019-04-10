Lorna Nell Addison Thompson, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born September 27, 1945 in Albany, LA and was 73 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Paul W. Thompson; 4 children, Vonda Hoover and husband, Kevin, of Amite, Paul Thompson, Jr. and wife, Reesa, of Traphill, NC, Tonia McElveen and husband, Jeff, of Franklinton and John Thompson and wife, Mary Lynn, of Amite; 8 grandchildren, Timothy Hoover, Major McElveen, Sarah Hoover, Crockett McElveen, Samantha Thompson, Maverick McElveen, Addison Thompson and John Todd Thompson; 2 brothers, Leonard Addison and wife, Patsy, and Gerald Addison and wife, Charlene; 2 sisters, Arlene Davis and husband, Ronnie, and Patsy Barton and husband, Howard. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Arnee Addison; in-laws, Hollis and Dossie Thompson; 1 brother in law, Marvin Thompson. Visitation at New Life Ministries, 21526 Highway 16, Amite, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Duke Chance. Interment Roberts Cemetery, Hillsdale. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
