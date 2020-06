Lorraine 'Catty' Hebert was born on Jan. 15, 1930 and passed away June 6, 2020 at Iberville Oaks of natural causes at age 90. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for about 60 years and also a member of the St. John Altar Society. She loved doll making and has a collection. Catty was a graduate of PHS class of 1947 after serving as a majorette for four years. She is survived by her husband of 65 great years, Floyd "Floogie" Hebert; son, Brett T. Hebert; granddaughter, Kaylee Hebert; and great granddaughter, Kyndall Broussard. Preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Marchand Hudson; parents, George and Agnes Clement; sisters, Mamie Dugas and husband Philip, and Myrtle McDaniel and husband Downey; brothers, John D. Clement and wife Dixie, and George Clement and wife Sarah; and first husband, Berlin Marchand, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1pm until graveside service at 2pm. Interment will follow. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.