Lorraine 'Catty' Hebert was born on Jan. 15, 1930 and passed away June 6, 2020 at Iberville Oaks of natural causes at age 90. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for about 60 years and also a member of the St. John Altar Society. She loved doll making and has a collection. Catty was a graduate of PHS class of 1947 after serving as a majorette for four years. She is survived by her husband of 65 great years, Floyd "Floogie" Hebert; son, Brett T. Hebert; granddaughter, Kaylee Hebert; and great granddaughter, Kyndall Broussard. Preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Marchand Hudson; parents, George and Agnes Clement; sisters, Mamie Dugas and husband Philip, and Myrtle McDaniel and husband Downey; brothers, John D. Clement and wife Dixie, and George Clement and wife Sarah; and first husband, Berlin Marchand, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1pm until graveside service at 2pm. Interment will follow. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.