Lorraine 'Catty' Hebert
1930 - 2020
Lorraine 'Catty' Hebert was born on Jan. 15, 1930 and passed away June 6, 2020 at Iberville Oaks of natural causes at age 90. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for about 60 years and also a member of the St. John Altar Society. She loved doll making and has a collection. Catty was a graduate of PHS class of 1947 after serving as a majorette for four years. She is survived by her husband of 65 great years, Floyd "Floogie" Hebert; son, Brett T. Hebert; granddaughter, Kaylee Hebert; and great granddaughter, Kyndall Broussard. Preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Marchand Hudson; parents, George and Agnes Clement; sisters, Mamie Dugas and husband Philip, and Myrtle McDaniel and husband Downey; brothers, John D. Clement and wife Dixie, and George Clement and wife Sarah; and first husband, Berlin Marchand, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1pm until graveside service at 2pm. Interment will follow. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Grace Memorial Park
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
June 9, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
