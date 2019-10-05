Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine B Stallings. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Fordoche, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Lorraine B Stallings passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 91. She loved nature, hiking, traveling, gardening, exercise, and was an avid lover of all animals. Lorraine was very outgoing and well loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Stallings of Baton Rouge, La; daughters, Suzanne Bergeron of Fordoche, LA and Grace Merrell of Livonia, LA; grandchildren, Angelle Bergeron (companion, Jacob Patin) of Livonia, LA, Heidi Bates (husband, Bill) of Shreveport LA, and Mark Merrell (wife, Amy) of Pollock, LA; great-grandchildren, Mason Merrell and Addison Merrell of Pollock, LA; and her beloved bulldog, Rose. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Albert L. Blanchard and Grace R. Blanchard. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 12:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Leon, Dale Bergeron, Jacob Patin, Bill Bates, and Mark Merrell. The family would like to thank Pat Dardenne, Janet and all of the staff of Spectrum Fitness along with Dr. Paula Drone, Dale Bergeron, Randy Leon, Rose Young and Tesa D. for care they provided for Lorraine. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019

