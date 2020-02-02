Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine H. Chambers. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

A loving wife, mother and "Maw Maw" to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Sweet Lorraine went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her adoring children. Born on October 7, 1930, in New Orleans, LA, she lived 89 glorious years. Lorraine was a beautiful homemaker who enjoyed nothing more than celebrating life and cooking for her family and friends. She loved playing bingo, penny poker and visiting with anyone who stopped by for a bite. Everyone was always welcome at her home. She will be so deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Lorraine is survived by her children Billy (Diane), Tracy, Cindy and Barry (Tessie); grandchildren Trey, Ashley, Trent, Taylor, Chance, Reese and Morgan; great-grandchildren Sarah, Nathan, Layla, Adrian and Savanna; sisters Carmel and Marie; and brothers Johnny and Jimmy. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bill Chambers; parents Lillian and Armand Hubert; and siblings Lillian ("Tot"), Margaret, Gerald, Phyllis, Edgar and Patricia. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am until service at noon. Burial immediately following service at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, her children would like memorial donations made in Lorraine's honor to Life Source Hospice A loving wife, mother and "Maw Maw" to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Sweet Lorraine went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her adoring children. Born on October 7, 1930, in New Orleans, LA, she lived 89 glorious years. Lorraine was a beautiful homemaker who enjoyed nothing more than celebrating life and cooking for her family and friends. She loved playing bingo, penny poker and visiting with anyone who stopped by for a bite. Everyone was always welcome at her home. She will be so deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Lorraine is survived by her children Billy (Diane), Tracy, Cindy and Barry (Tessie); grandchildren Trey, Ashley, Trent, Taylor, Chance, Reese and Morgan; great-grandchildren Sarah, Nathan, Layla, Adrian and Savanna; sisters Carmel and Marie; and brothers Johnny and Jimmy. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bill Chambers; parents Lillian and Armand Hubert; and siblings Lillian ("Tot"), Margaret, Gerald, Phyllis, Edgar and Patricia. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am until service at noon. Burial immediately following service at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, her children would like memorial donations made in Lorraine's honor to Life Source Hospice https://www.lifesourcehospice.net/. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close