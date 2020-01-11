Lorraine Hencks Willliams, born March 29, 1928, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, in the loving care of her daughter, Loretta Williams Booty, and son-in law, Gordon Booty. Lorraine was tenacious, stubborn, and self-reliant, living independently until her 91st birthday. She was adored by many and will be greatly missed. Those closest to her feel inexpressible gratitude for a lifetime of her guidance, support, and love. Lorraine led a life full of accomplishments. Among them, raising two wonderful children with her spouse of 61 years and completing two careers. At the age of 16, she began work at South Central Bell (later AT&T), rising to leadership roles before her retirement at 55. In her second career as a custom framer, her skill at crafting beautiful presentations for prints and canvases earned her loyal clients from many parishes. A talented artist in her own right and a member of the Magnolia Chapter of the Society of Decorative Painters, Lorraine has left many beautiful paintings that will forever be treasures to her family. Lorraine was a devout Catholic and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church faithfully until her physical limitations became a barrier. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for many years. Lorraine was preceded in death by her adoring husband, George A. Williams, her sister, Marian H. Riddle, and her son John F. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta W. Booty, her grandchildren, Dana Michel Scott and Aaron Michel, and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 12:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020