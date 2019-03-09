Lorraine "Raine" Jupiter departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Mansfield, TX. She was 65, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Arlington, TX. Visitation at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, Gray, LA on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019