Lorraine "Raine" Jupiter

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a good friend, you will surely be missed"
    - Cheryl Bell
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
  • "Rip my friend,family you shall see her again. Debbie Johnson"
    - DEBRA JOHNSON
  • "Losing someone that we love never comes easy. It is truly..."
  • "Sorry for the lost of a love one"
    - Carolyn Williams

Lorraine "Raine" Jupiter departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Mansfield, TX. She was 65, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Arlington, TX. Visitation at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, Gray, LA on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.