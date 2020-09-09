Lorraine Tate Boyle was a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and departed this life peacefully on September 5, 2020, at the age of 71. Her last hours were spent at her residence alongside close family. Lorraine was survived by her three daughters all of Baton Rouge, LA, Lanell Vital, Linda V. Pitts, and Carla Boyle-Brown she also leaves six grandkids and six great-grandkids. Lorraine was preceded in death by her father John Tate Sr. and mother Elnora R. Tate, maternal and paternal grandparents, sisters Dorothy Williams, Doris Milton, and brother John Tate. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4 pm - 6 pm at Hall Davis & Son. Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 185 Eddie Robinson Sr Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 with visitation from 9 am - 10:45 am service will follow at 11 am by invitation only for immediate family and close friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store