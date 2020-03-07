Lorraine Wille Crotwell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away surrounded by her family at Our Lady of the Lake on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a resident and native of Grosse Tete, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Crotwell; children, Rudy Crotwell, Todd Crotwell and wife Dawn, Dana Crotwell and wife Stacey, and Melissa Billiot; grandchildren, Jared and Travis Crotwell, Jada Callais, Raven Crotwell, Candice Roberts, Mia Crotwell, Troy, Brent and LeAnna Billiot, and Briana Melancon; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, John Wille and wife Jackie; sister, Rita Chenevert; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Bryce Crotwell; parents, Rudy and Rose Wunstell Wille; brothers, Herman Ray Wille and Herbert LeJeune; sister-in-law, Gloria LeJeune and brother-in-law, Richard Chenevert. Pallbearers will be Rudy, Todd, Dana and Travis Crotwell, Troy and Brent Billiot. Honorary pallbearer will be Jared Crotwell. Lorraine loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020