A lifetime resident of Watson, Louisiana, he passed away at his home on April 9th, 2019. He was 82, retired, a dedicated gardener and avid fisherman. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Inell Sibley Harrison, two daughters, Mona Sparks and Kathy Sullivan and husband Sid; two grandchildren, Selena Ducharme and husband Brandon; Neil Sullivan and fiancé Lindsay; two greatgrandchildren, Dustin Nicolosi and Gabriella Ducharme; one sister, Janice Harrison and one brother, Levy Harrison and wife Patricia. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and five sisters. Daddy chose to be cremated and have his ashes spread in his beloved vegetable garden. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019