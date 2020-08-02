Lottie Ann Howard passed away peacfully at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a native and resident of Gramercy. A Walk-thru Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at First Community Antioch Church, Highway 3125 in Lutcher, followed by a Private, Immediate Family Only Service (Limit 50) at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Eric Keller. Private burial in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by her husband, Larry Willis. Her brothers, Karen (Kathy) Howard and James (Cheryl Ann) Howard, Jr. Her aunts, Ella Roberts, Rose Young and Elaine Young Jones. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, James Howard, Sr. and Ruth Young Howard. Her brother, Bryant Howard; Uncles, Edward Young, Jr., Morris Roberts and Wilson Mitchell. Her aunt, Regina Mitchell. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
