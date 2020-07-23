1/1
Lottie B. Ealy Roberson Montford
1935 - 2020
Lottie B. Ealy-Roberson-Montford passed on July 15, 2020 at her home in Prairieville, LA. On February 27, 1935 she was born to John and Bertha Ealy. Jr. Lottie leaves her husband, Walter Montford, Jr. and five children Larry (Yolanda) Roberson, Dudley (Denise) Roberson, Jr., Debra J. Roberson, Carl (Cheryl) Roberson and Brenda Ann Williams to cherish her memory. Lottie also leaves 26 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 4 Godchildren, brother, John (Lillian) Ealy, III and sister, Bertha Nell (Freddie) Jackson. Services are schedule for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Gulf South Territory Church of God, Dr. Vernon R. Phillips Officiating, 18071 Hwy 933, Prairieville, LA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance. Public visitation is at 9:00 am until the celebration of life at 11:00 am. The funeral service is private and limited to only family members. Interment will follow on the grounds of the Ealy Family Cemetery. Lottie was preceded in death by John and Bertha Ealy, Danny Roberson, Ebony Williams, Lorie Long, and a host of other family members.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
