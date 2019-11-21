Lottie Percy

Guest Book
  • "With Deepest Sympathy!"
    - Linda Bell
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - ida jones
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Emanuel Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Emanuel Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lottie Percy, a resident of Baton Rouge, she died on Monday, November 10, 2019, at age 62. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 5pm, and resumes on Saturday from 8am until service at 10 am at First Emanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by her father, Wilbert Percy, Sr.; siblings, Wilbert Percy, Jr., Nathan Wayne Percy and Barbara Percy Johnson; four nieces, Akitra, Ariel, Anna, and Raven; four nephews, Russell, Jarell, Johnathan and Malcolm; and a host other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Armstrong Percy.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.