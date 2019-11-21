Lottie Percy, a resident of Baton Rouge, she died on Monday, November 10, 2019, at age 62. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 5pm, and resumes on Saturday from 8am until service at 10 am at First Emanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by her father, Wilbert Percy, Sr.; siblings, Wilbert Percy, Jr., Nathan Wayne Percy and Barbara Percy Johnson; four nieces, Akitra, Ariel, Anna, and Raven; four nephews, Russell, Jarell, Johnathan and Malcolm; and a host other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Armstrong Percy.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019