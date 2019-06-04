Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lottie Plaisance Davis Crouch. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Lottie Plaisance Davis Crouch went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born on August 16, 1936, she resided in Baton Rouge for most of her 82 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harry Claude Davis Jr. and by her parents Della Lemoine Plaisance Williams and Albert A. Plaisance. Lottie is survived by her husband Andrew Crouch; her four children, Susan Davis, Rhett Davis (Vickie), Jill Davis Benzaquen (Mark), and Jason Davis; nine grandchildren Nicole Fleniken (Chad), Edward Bonnecaze V (Michelle), Joshua Davis (Kelsye), Jonathan Davis (Gina), Sarah Davis, Christopher Davis (Holly Dee), Brett Davis, Madeline Benzaquen, Mia Benzaquen; three great-grandchildren Austin Campbell, Taylor Ducote and Edward Bonnecaze VI; and a great-great-granddaughter Ryleigh Claire Ducote. Lottie was a graduate of Port Allen High School and attended LSU. She and her husband Harry owned and operated Louisiana Chemical Company in Baton Rouge for over 40 years. She is remembered for her faith in Christ as well as her warmth and kindness, always making people feel at ease and welcomed. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6th from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7th at noon. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

