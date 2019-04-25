|
Lou Accardo, a resident of Central, LA, and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 74. Lou is survived by her husband, Oscar Accardo; son, Rodney Accardo and wife Susie; daughter, Tammy Welborn and husband Jimmy; 3 grandchildren, Chandler Accardo, Sawyer Accardo, and Skylar Welborn; sisters, Marie Zuffuto, and JoAnn Roussell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Cali Costanza; sister, Katie Bonura; and brother, Frank Costanza. Visitation will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:30 am until a Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Reception will follow at Resthaven Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019