Lou Jones was a native of Port Allen, LA and a resident of Addis, LA. She died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 as a result of a fall at the age of 82. She is survived by three children, Johnny Lou Smith Kile, Phillis "Ann" Tullier Sanchez, and Joel Tullier & wife Debbie Morgan, four grandchildren Frankie Androwski, Danya Sanchez Broussard & husband Jared,and Kyle & Cole Tullier, two great grandchildren, Louis & Marlee Broussard, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joel D. Jones, a son, Thomas Tullier, her parents, Mae Coleman Smith & husband Fred, and her five siblings, Fred, Gordon, & Donnie Smith, June Guillot, & Becky Plaisance. Lou was a very crafty person over the years, and made more than her of share of them , which she gave lovingly to her family and friends. She loved her church and grandchildren deeply, and will be missed by all of them. Lou was all about giving back and has donated her body to science. A special thanks goes out to all of you that lived near, and watched out for her. All of you meant the world to her. The greatest and most sincere thanks goes out to Debbie Tullier for giving her the best of care and helping her in anyway she needed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019