A loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Lou Phenix gained her angel wings on Monday, March 25th, 2019. She was 76 years old. She was born on April 28, 1942 and was a resident of Baton Rouge most of her life until moving to Denham Springs where she was a resident of Golden Age Healthcare Facility until the time of her death. Special thanks to the wonderful staff who cared for her at Golden Age and the wonderful caring staff at Life Source Hospice, she loved you all! Lou loved doing hand work, playing dominos, solitaire and bingo. She was a devoted LSU fan and heaven now has another tiger! She had a sweet and giving spirit, loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Old Hammond Hwy. She is survived by her sister Ann "Sis" Phenix Achord, brother John Edward "Eddie" Phenix and wife Sandy, and a host of blessed nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving parents Marvin and Stella Phenix, brother Melvin Weir Phenix and sister in law Lucille, brother David Samuel Phenix and sister in law Beverly, and brother Hubert Wayne Phenix. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 30th from 12:00-2:00 with service at 2:00 conducted by the Reverend David Chisham. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 8484 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019