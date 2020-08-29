Louella Faulk Hunsinger passed away at Baton Rouge General – Midcity on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 89. She worked as an educator in the Vermillion, Lafayette, and East Baton Rouge School Systems as a middle school teacher. Louella is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lawrence Hunsinger; son, Bill Hunsinger; sister, Betsy Faulk Steadman; and four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Olita Roy Faulk; and nephew, Herbert Steadman. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.