Louella Faulk Hunsinger
Louella Faulk Hunsinger passed away at Baton Rouge General – Midcity on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 89. She worked as an educator in the Vermillion, Lafayette, and East Baton Rouge School Systems as a middle school teacher. Louella is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lawrence Hunsinger; son, Bill Hunsinger; sister, Betsy Faulk Steadman; and four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Olita Roy Faulk; and nephew, Herbert Steadman. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
SEP
1
Interment
02:00 PM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
