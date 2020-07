Or Copy this URL to Share

Louella "Mrs. Lou" Jones entered into eternal rest at her sister's residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, She was a 71 year old native of Woodville, MS. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 8-10 am; graveside service conducted by Rev. James Snowden at 10:30 am at Hope Cemetery; masks are required by attendees. Survivors include her daughter, Paula Jones Randolph (Don); four sisters; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

