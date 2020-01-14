Our community lost a pillar on Friday, January 10, 2020, when Min. Louella Williams, 91, known as Lead Pastor of God's Restoration Church, passed away from natural causes. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as, those she reached through her sermons, but never met. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy., B.R, LA. Viewing at 8 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020