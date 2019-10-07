Louis "Sterling" Vincent departed this life at his home on Sunday, October 6. Sterling was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his early years. He loved the Lord God and never failed to witness when the occasion arose. Sterling wore many hats during his lifetime. He worked as a lab technician for Ciba Geigy in St. Gabriel. After retirement, he was a real estate agent for years. He was a city councilman and served as street commissioner for Denham Springs from 1991 until 2002. He was very dedicated to and loved the City of Denham Springs. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Trudy Denham Vincent; his mother, Doris R. Vincent; and his two children, Scott Vincent and wife Alicia; and Rebecca Vincent and fiancé Troy Verret. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Sterling Vincent; his son, Louis Sterling Vincent III; his sister, Thelma Layne Vincent; and two nieces, Kelly Leigh and Erin Rose. Visitation will be held at Northside Baptist Church, 200 Cockerham Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services at 2:00 p.m. The services will be officiated by Pastor Lynn Rodrigue and lifetime friend, Scott Jones. Pallbearers will be Gary "Peanut" Paline, John Ed Allen, Robb Anthony Mouch, Dwight "Buck" Wheat, Brian Autin, Wesley Murphy, and Rod Vulgamore. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Corbin, and his nephews, Bobby Simmons, Jr., Michael Earl Simmons, and David Charles Simmons.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019