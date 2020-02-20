Louis "Dusty" August, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 79 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at St. James United Methodist Church, 140 LA-998, Belle Rose, LA on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Donaldsonville. LA from 10:00am to Religious Services at 1:00pm. Burial in the St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020