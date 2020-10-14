To my dear Roth family,

Dr. Louis Roth will always hold a special place in my heart and in the heart of the LYS family. And, the entire Roth family holds a special place! I remember meeting you all in 1974 when we moved LYS to USL. Since that time, I and LYS have been so placed to share that special third week in July together - year after year. And, to this day, I and LYS count each of you as our dear friend. During this time of sadness, know that we are holding you in prayer and sending you much love. AND, always...NMIAI, NMSA. LYS love and mine, JoJo

JoJo Pease

Friend