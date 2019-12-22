Louis "Frank" Burel, Jr., a native of Memphis, TN, was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge who graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1943 and LSU after returning from serving on the U.S.S. LST 888 in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Frank was many things in his 93 years… son, husband, father, grandfather, Navy veteran, retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, friend of Bill W for 36 years, voracious reader, music aficionado, drummer, scuba diver, dog lover and more. He had a great capacity for love and a generosity of spirit demonstrated by proudly serving his country and his positive impact within the recovery community. Frank is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dowell Sherwin Burel; daughters Brett Henchy (John) and Dunbar Moran (Anthony "Deano"); stepchildren Todd Sherwin (Becky) and Cassie Kemmerer (Matthew); grandchildren Jessica and Frank Henchy, Leslie Moran, and Karissa and Duston Sherwin. He was preceded in death by parents Mabel and L F Burel, Sr., infant brother Billie Burel and wife Oweenee "Pegge" Podesta Burel. Visitation is Thursday, December 26 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., from 10 AM until funeral services at 11:30 AM, conducted by Rev. Tom Cook. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Frank's memory to Canine Companions for Independence or Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019