Louis "Frank" Burel, Jr., a native of Memphis, TN, was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge who graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1943 and LSU after returning from serving on the U.S.S. LST 888 in the Pacific Theater during WWII . He died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Frank was many things in his 93 years… son, husband, father, grandfather, Navy veteran, retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, friend of Bill W for 36 years, voracious reader, music aficionado, drummer, scuba diver, dog lover and more. He had a great capacity for love and a generosity of spirit demonstrated by proudly serving his country and his positive impact within the recovery community. Frank is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dowell Sherwin Burel; daughters Brett Henchy (John) and Dunbar Moran (Anthony "Deano"); stepchildren Todd Sherwin (Becky) and Cassie Kemmerer (Matthew); grandchildren Jessica and Frank Henchy, Leslie Moran, and Karissa and Duston Sherwin. He was preceded in death by parents Mabel and L F Burel, Sr., infant brother Billie Burel and wife Oweenee "Pegge" Podesta Burel. Visitation is Thursday, December 26 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., from 10 AM until funeral services at 11:30 AM, conducted by Rev. Tom Cook. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Frank's memory to Canine Companions for Independence or Broadmoor United Methodist Church.