Rev. Louis C. Askins
Rev. Louis C. Askins, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a Counselor/Instructor at Southern University. Survived by his wife, Bessie L. Askins; daughter, Zelotes Thomas Willis; sister, Albertha Bynum; brother, Landry Askins; grandchildren, Krystal D. Thomas, Kirsten T. Wright, Grelyn L. Thomas and Gabrielle S. Thomas. The family will have a Graveside service on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12:00 pm, Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Rev. John Batiste officiating. Entombment Grace Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 15 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
