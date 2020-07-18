1/1
Louis C. "Pops" Granger Jr.
Louis C. "Pops" Granger Jr. passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs. He was 64 years old and a native of Livingston Parish. Graveside service will be at Carpenters Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 am. He is survived by his 5 sons, Louis "Bo" Granger III, Chad and Brooke Granger, Wayne Miers, Barrett Granger, Keefer Granger; Sisters, Rhonda Litchenberg, Vickie and Larry Pulley, Lisa and Robert Jones, Jana and Rickey Logsdon; Grandchildren, Taylor Granger, Damien Granger, Hunter Granger, Kaleigh Granger, Addison Granger, Kimberlynn Granger, Carson Granger, Karl Miers, Bailey Granger, Bentley Granger, Brookelyn Harris and Baby Granger on the way; Great Grandchild, Carter Granger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Melanie Granger; Parents, Louis Sr. and Janet Peterson Granger and sister, Stacey Jones. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
