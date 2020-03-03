Louis Charles Armstrong entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Louis was a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish until 2006 when he moved to Gonzales, LA. He enjoyed growing oranges and raising cattle. He was responsible for starting the production of Early Armstrong Satsuma Trees. An Army veteran of the Korean War, and retired from Freeport McMoran after 35 yrs. A beloved husband of Sue Holt Armstrong and the late Joy Spencer Armstrong; survived also by his children, Michael L. Armstrong (Lorri), Gwen Bowers Austin, and Karen Bowers Morris (Richard); he was the grandfather of Nicole W. Maurer, Paul Williams, Jason Armstrong (Brittany), Steven Armstrong (Meghan), David Armstrong, and Louis J. Armstrong; great grandfather to Elizabeth, Brooklyn, Ethan, Koi, Madison, and Amelia; and survived also by many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Vincent Armstrong and Helen Mamie Buck Armstrong; his daughters, Patricia A. Williams, Daryl Lynn A. Bondi, Kathleen Demandre Fabiano, and Christine Demandre Clements; his brother, Carl Armstrong; and sisters, Isabel Armstrong Baker, and Jeraldine Armstrong Theisges. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Gonzales, 1217 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. James Law. Entombment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Gonzales, LA. The family would like to extend special appreciation and thank you to the wonderful staff of St. Joseph Hospice and caregivers, Sara, Lisa, and Annette. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020