Louis D. Valenti, wise and beloved patriarch, age 95, passed away on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, he arrived in New York City, in late 1948 where he supported himself as a concrete inspector for the city and by playing semi-pro soccer. From NYC he & his bride journeyed to the University of Texas at Austin. Both of them brought to the table a combination of drive, grit, hard work & determination that made the American dream for themselves and their family come true. He loved talking about Texas during the '50s and sharing the stories he experienced while working as a roughneck in the oil fields. After receiving his degree, he laid down roots in South Louisiana where he worked as a professional civil engineer in bridge design for the state. As an ardent soccer coach, he shared his knowledge, talent, & passion for the sport with the BRSA (Baton Rouge Soccer Association) community and surrounding area public schools throughout the '80s and '90s. He relished the outdoors & the farm living both he & his wife created for their family. He will be remembered as an honest, generous, caring person and a loving father & provider to his wife, children, & grandchildren. A supportive and engaging patriarch he both exemplified and taught basic respect towards others, beginning first within the family. Judicious and fair, he taught reason & perspective. From him, subsequent generations came to appreciate and love American citizenship and higher education. He was often at the ready to share a good chuckle. A voracious and appreciative reader of history, he instilled the importance of learning from it. We are proud of his legacy of leadership, of his devotion to family, and of his good will toward all. -- Oh, Almighty and Everlasting God, Creator of Heaven, Earth and the Universe: Help me to be, to think, to act what is right, because it is right; make me truthful, honest and honorable in all things; make me intellectually honest for the sake of right and honor and without thought of reward to me. Give me the ability to be charitable, forgiving and patient with my fellowmen…help me to understand their motives and their shortcomings…even as thou understandest mine! Amen, Amen, Amen. --- Harry S. Truman. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Baton Rouge Soccer Association at 142 Lobdell Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019 