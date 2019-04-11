Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louis Decoudre Aucoin, fondly known by family and friends as "L.D." was a native of Ville Platte, LA, a former resident of Baton Rouge, and for the past 12 years a resident of Houston, TX. He passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his beautiful 15-year-old daughter, Yvette Marie Aucoin, as well as both of his parents, "Mr. Mack" Aucoin and Annie Tate Richard of Ville Platte, LA; and his beloved younger brother, Paul Bennett Aucoin. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sybilene Soileau Aucoin; eldest daughter Monica Aucoin Harmon, and her husband Jay Harmon and their sons Joseph P. Harmon, Jr. and Christopher Aucoin Harmon, all residents of Texas; and his youngest daughter Bridget Aucoin McAdam, wife of Bill McAdam, residents of Roseville, CA; his sister Twala Richard of Ville Platte, LA and sister-in-law, Brenda Aucoin of Pine Prairie, LA. After graduating from Ville Platte High School in 1959, L.D. attended L.S.U. and later, as a 2nd job to support his family, was a ticket taker at L.S.U. football games for 26 years, primarily at Gate 3. Many of his conversations ended with "Geaux Tigers!" He was a hospitable man who loved to cook and laugh with family and friends, an active church goer who frequently volunteered as a door greeter and on the board of elders. He was sought after for his spiritual and business advice. He donated his time to various charitable organizations over the years. His profession in the food broker industry allowed for many trips around the world with his wife and family, but most importantly he shared laughter, friendship and great memories. Parkinson's disease and complications from surgeries ultimately led to his last breath, but he was blessed with the loving care received by his caregiver of 3 years, Herson Albin, hospice care provided by Vitas in Houston, and primary hospice nurse Debbie Drury. Pallbearers will be Joseph Harmon, Christopher Harmon, Jay Harmon, Bill McAdam, Aaron Fontenot and Chad Aucoin. Honorary pallbearers are Don Thibodeaux, George Gelpi, Frank St. Pierre and Ian Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation in celebration of his release and ongoing life with Jesus at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 13, 2019 10 am until funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow immediately at Green Oaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. Parkinson's disease and complications from surgeries ultimately led to his last breath, but he was blessed with the loving care received by his caregiver of 3 years, Herson Albin, hospice care provided by Vitas in Houston, and primary hospice nurse Debbie Drury. Pallbearers will be Joseph Harmon, Christopher Harmon, Jay Harmon, Bill McAdam, Aaron Fontenot and Chad Aucoin. Honorary pallbearers are Don Thibodeaux, George Gelpi, Frank St. Pierre and Ian Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation in celebration of his release and ongoing life with Jesus at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 13, 2019 10 am until funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow immediately at Green Oaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. In L.D.'s memory, contributions can be made to Houston Area Parkinson Society www.hapsonline.org

