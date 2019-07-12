Louis Dickerson Thompson, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, of Hammond, LA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 88 years of age. He leaves behind to cherish his memories the love of his life, Margaret Thompson, married 32 years. Louis is survived by sons William Thompson, wife Brinette; Louis "Chip" Thompson; Terrell Thompson, wife Lisa; daughters Carmen Mapes; Sharon Sparacello; Rose Tuttle; Cindy Ridenour, husband Ed; Michelle Morgan, husband Craig; Holly Fant. One brother Fost "Root Beer" Thompson, wife Christine. Grandchildren Skip Rayborn, Brian McKinney, Tracy Marich, Chad Thompson, Brittany Kata, Amanda Kottas, Cody Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Jessica Thompson, Samantha Thompson, Terrel Thompson, Jr., Andrew Tuttle, Tyler Tuttle, Rachel Olsen, Victoria Tuttle, Alexandria Tuttle, Misti Aldrich, Breland Ridenour, Delana Heltz, Garrison Morgan, Ian Fant and Gabriel Fant, and 25 great-grandchildren. Louis was a proud Marine vet and LSU enthusiast. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5-8pm with service held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30am. We hope to see you there. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 16, 2019