Louis E. Chapman Jr.
Louis E. Chapman Jr., born October 29, 1942, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed on to be with the Lord in his home in Phenix City, AL on July 28, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. After graduation from Istrouma High School, Louis was known for his amazing talent as a saxophone player and played in many bands through the years including John Fred and the Playboys. He was also an Army veteran. Louis retired from Ethyl Corp. and spent many of his retired years in Houston, TX. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints through thick and thin and almost never missed a game. He is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda Gauthreaux and children, Missy Babin (Kermit) and Sean Chapman (Kendall); grandchildren, Cassidy Babin and Hannah Babin. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Louis and Georgia Chapman and sister, Nelda Chapman Saccaro. Private services will be held.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
