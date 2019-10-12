Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Elliot 'Boss Hogg' LeCoq. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St May of False River Catholic Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Louis "Boss Hogg" Elliot LeCoq, Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 1, 1940 and was a lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee Parish. He was married to the love of his life and best friend Margaret Jarreau LeCoq, for 59 years. Together they have four children Louis LeCoq Jr. (Lisa), Scotty LeCoq (Tammy), Mary Jarreau (KeeChoo) and Jamie LeCoq (Chandel). He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Elmo and Tilda LeCoq, brother, E.J. LeCoq, sister, Marlene Bateman, and grandson Cody Holmes. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at St May of False River Catholic Church in New Roads at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jared and Justin LeCoq, Ory Holmes, William and Dylan LeCoq, Cody David and Josh Schafer. Honorary pallbearers will be all nephews. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019

