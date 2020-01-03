The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Louis G. Territo Jr. Obituary
Louis G. Territo, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 67. A native of Baton Rouge, he retired as a painter. He is survived by his father, Louis G. Territo, Sr.; siblings, Mary DiVincenti (Gerald) and Johnny Territo (JoAnn); children, Natasha Manuel (Dexter), Brad Territo, and Tony Territo; grandchildren, Dane and Devin Manuel, and Creed David; and great-granddaughter, Skyler Manuel. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Blanton Territo; maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
