Louis Gray was the son of Sarah Gray and Abraham Hughes, born on December 24, 1948. He transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Lane Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Zachary, LA. He was a 1967 graduate of Chaneyville High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from BellSouth Corp after 25 years of service. He is survived by his mother Sarah Gray, eight brothers: Steve Rivers (Annette), Johnny Rivers (Verna), Robert Rivers (Lucille), James Rivers (Joyce), Sherman Gray (Beverly), Cloddie Gray, Albert Gray, Tony Grey, three sisters: Annie Anderson (Clyde), Margaret Johnson, Shirley Brown, numerous nieces and nephews. His father Abraham Hughes preceded him in death. Visitation held at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church 22497 Cook Rd. Slaughter, LA 70777 on Thursday, May 9 at 5 pm to 8 pm and will continue on Friday, May 10 from 9 am until 10 am service. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225)683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019