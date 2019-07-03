Louis H. "Rabbit" Grant Jr.

Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
23030 Talbot Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
23030 Talbot Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
23030 Talbot Drive,
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
A native of Plaquemine, LA, Louis H. Grant Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 as the final chapter of his life was completed. Visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 9:30 a.m. conducted by Pastor Clyde E. McNell Sr. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories (1) son Shedrick Grant (Jewel); (8) grandchildren, (1) step-grandson, (2) foster kids, and (2) great-grandchildren with one on the way; (4) sister's Joycelyn Harris, Debralynn Johnson, (Ronald AKA Black) and twin sisters, Linda and Brenda Hollins; (6) brothers, Tyron Hollins, Lionel Hollins (Azalee), Gregory Hollins (Jackie), Carlos Grant, Reggie Hollins, Bobbie Hollins (Bernice) and Michael Hollins; (2) sisters-in-law, Kathy Ennis and Brenda Rome; (5) brothers-in-law, Paul Ennis, George Ennis, Kevin Ennis, Eric Ennis and Andrea Ennis. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019
